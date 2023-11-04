SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run collision that happened Friday night.

Troopers said a blue 2015 Ram 3500 Megacab pickup truck was traveling east on New Cut Road near I-26 when it hit a sedan head-on.

The occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured as a result of the collision.

The suspect vehicle left the scene with damage to the front.

Hit and run person of interest (Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

According to the SCHP, the person in the photo is a person of interest and may have information regarding the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at (864) 241-1000.