UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking the public for information involving hit and run in Union County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014-2015 Kia Optima of unknown color was traveling on Jonesville Lockhart Highway when it struck a moped and left the scene. The extent of injury to the driver of the moped is unknown.

The crash occurred near Ashley Acres in Union County.

SCHP said the vehicle may be have damage to the front passenger side and could be missing the passenger side fog light.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or (800) 768-1503. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 888-CRIMESC or at 888CrimeSC.com