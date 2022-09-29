Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, getting to and from school has become increasingly more dangerous for children in the Upstate.

In a press conference on Wednesday, state troopers said this is due to a spike in school bus stop arm violations.

Troopers said there have been 680 that has happened in South Carolina, with more than 250 in the upstate alone. This breaks down to 10-15 violations per day.

Several of these buses have been obtaining digital images from cameras that, by law, can be used to prosecute a driver.

Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told 7NEWS that the repercussions for breaking this law are fairly large.

“The fine for passing a stopped school bus is $1,062.50 and 6 points against your driver’s license,” Sgt. Southern said. “Yes that’s a steep fine, yes that’s a lot of points against your license but again, we’re talking about kids’ lives that are in danger when you pass a stopped school bus.”

The highway patrol said some violations could be stemming from confusion about when to stop on a two-lane versus a four-lane road. When traveling on a two-lane road drivers approaching a bus from the front or the rear are required to stop. When traveling on a multi-lane highway drivers heading in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.