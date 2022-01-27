SCHP, State Transport Police make effort to lower traffic deaths in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina law enforcement agencies are making an effort to lower the number of traffic fatalities.

If you travel through Cherokee County over the next few days, you may see an increased number of state troopers and police officers out on the roads. Highway Patrol is teaming up with the State’s Transport Police to crack down on distracted and reckless driving, both on and off the interstates.

It’s an initiative known as ACE (Area Coordinated Enforcement).

“We concentrate basically on what’s going on in the area and the officers come in, we bring in additional officers, and they look at code and violations. We concentrate on basically what we consider them fatal for: the collisions and the types of driver errors involved in most serious collisions where death or serious injuries are involved,” said Master Trooper Gary Miller, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Thursday through Saturday, law enforcement is focusing on drivers in Cherokee County, as well as Newberry and Orangeburg counties.

“We have increased our presence in Cherokee County, especially on I-85, to prevent fatal collisions and aggressive, and otherwise unsafe driving behaviors. We would like to remind the public to be especially cautious around Commercial Motor Vehicles, staying away from their blind spots (also known as the “No Zones”), and leave more space around them,” said Officer Matthew Goff, State Transport Police. “It takes a greater distance for a commercial motor vehicle to stop than a passenger car.”

“The whole purpose is to really and truly reduce the number of collisions and reduce the number of injuries,” said Master Trooper Miller.

Over the next few days, troopers and officers will be searching for distracted drivers, including people not wearing a seatbelt, and those disobeying other traffic laws.

“We want the people to know that we are here to support them and help protect them,” Miller said. “What we are trying to do is get a hold of the drivers that aren’t paying attention and stop them, wake them up, before they have a crash or collision.”

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the number of traffic related deaths to date is lower than the previous year. However, troopers said that number is still too high.

“Last year at this time we had 74 people killed in South Carolina. This year we are at 50. So, we do have a significant decrease going on right now and we want to keep that,” explained Miller. “That’s still 50 families that should not have received a knock on the door.”

Before getting behind the wheel, law enforcement agencies encourage you to think twice about your actions because they will be out patrolling on Cherokee County roads.

“It’s not just on interstates or just downtown major highways, they are canvasing the entire county,” said Miller. “We want you focused on driving the car, not distracted on what’s going on in the car and that’s what we are here for.”