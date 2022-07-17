GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged in a fatal Greenville County crash with a motorcycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the crash happened Sunday around 5:48 p.m. on SC 183 at Batson Drive.

The motorcyclist was driving north on SC 183 when 36-year-old Blanca Jimenez-Garcia was driving south in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, troopers said. Jimenez-Garcia attempted to turn left onto Batson Drive from SC 183 when she was hit by the motorcyclist.

Highway patrol said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released their name.

Jimenez-Garcia has been charged with failure to yield right of way and no South Carolina driver’s license, according to SCHP.