SC’s oldest resident gets COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health said South Carolina’s oldest resident, 111-year-old Maria Aulenbacher, received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.

111-year-old Maria Aulenbacher, South Carolina’s oldest resident, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a Prisma Health vaccination clinic in Greenville, SC. (From: Prisma Health)

“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher.

Aulenbacher gave a thumbs up after receiving the vaccine at Prisma Health’s mass vaccination site in Greenville.

Aulenbacher’s 77-year-old daughter also received the vaccine with her mother.

Prisma Health said Aulenbacher moved to South Carolina a decade ago from Germany to live with her daughter.

“I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again,” said Aulenbacher. “I look forward to our family safely all being together.”

