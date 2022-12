GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Sean Kingston will be in Greenville to perform at The Foundry at Judson Mill, according to the venue.

The Foundry at Judson Mill, also known as Cowboy Up said the show will be on January 14.

The Foundry is located in the Judson Mill District on Easley Bridge Road.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

