SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue teams are attempting to find a missing child.

According to the sheriff’s office, 5-year-old Adleigh Virginia Bouknight was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 103 Fishbrook Way in Simpsonville.

She was last wearing leopard print pajamas. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees the girl to call 911 immediately.