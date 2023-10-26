MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials say a bear hunter who went missing Wednesday in the Pisgah National Forest was found Thursday morning.

According to the McDowell County Emergency Management, emergency crews were dispatched at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to the Curtis Creek Campground off Curtis Creek Road in Old Fort for a lost hunter.

Crews were searching a large area of the forest between Curtis Creek and Mackey’s Creek.

More than 60 emergency personnel, along with local hunters, were searching throughout the night.

Emergency management officials said the hunter was found shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The hunter was brought to a helicopter and flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville for injuries suffered in a fall the day before.

“We are extremely grateful for all the assistance provided by local, state, and federal agencies, along with the dedicated hunters who worked tirelessly to find their friend and assist emergency services,” said McDowell County Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.