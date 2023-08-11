HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – Searches have continued for a missing White County man whose truck was found along a road in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the gold Ford F150 was first found by deputies on July 21. It was sitting off the roadway and stuck in mud at the intersection of Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing.

On July 28, Douglas Cordell Barnes was reported missing to the White County Sheriff’s Office by his family.

Douglas Barnes (Source: Hart County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 31, when Hart County deputies returned to check on the truck and run its registration again, they were alerted that Barnes had been reported missing.

Hart County deputies have since been working to locate Barnes. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office worked with Hart County Emergency Management, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation to search for Barnes by ground and air.

As deputies continue investigating, the sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information call (706) 376-3114.