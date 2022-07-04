PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The search continues for a missing Pickens County man with dementia who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Francis Ream Alward was last seen at his home near Pumpkintown Highway. Deputies believe that Alward left his car on foot.

Deputies said Alward is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Francis Ream Alward (Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, officials searched properties along Pumpkintown Highway in the area of Ambler School Road, Log House Road, Wash Lesley Road, Tater Hill Mountain Road, Connelly Road, and Griffin Church Road.

On Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office asked the public residing in the area of Highway 8 North of Pickens to search their property and check video surveillance for Alward.

Beginning Monday morning, volunteer groups began searching the area for Alward.

Anyone with information about Alward’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.