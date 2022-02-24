ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA )- The family of an Anderson County woman who has been missing for nearly a month is asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for help.

Deputies said Alexis Ware, a mother of two, was last seen on January 30th at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North in Anderson County.

Investigators said her car was later found in McCormick County.

On Thursday afternoon, Ware’s family and community activist Bruce Wilson held a press conference.

Ware’s family and friends are now pleading for something to be done.

“We’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. It’s been a lot of us crying. There have been a lot of us not eating, not sleeping due to this. We all want Lexis to come home, and we’re not going to stop until she comes home,” said Shervai Durham, Alexis’ friend from college.

“All we’re saying is FBI can you please come and take over this case, so we can have meaningful resources. That’s all,” Wilson said. “We’re tired of playing around. It’s almost 30 days. This young lady has two young children, a loving family. It’s time to bring her home. We’re not going to keep begging for them to get involved. Today, we’re standing unified demanding they get involved.”

The FBI tells 7NEWS they are aware of this case and has been in contact with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“In general, the FBI is poised to assist if we receive a request from our law enforcement partners. However, they often have the resources and specialized skills they need to investigate a matter and do not involve the FBI unless information suggests that a violation of federal law has occurred,” said Kevin Wheeler, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI.

Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have the manpower to handle the case, and it’s actively being investigated.

“…we do have manpower to handle the case, but in the event that the FBI becomes involved, we are prepared to work in concert to see this case to a resolution,” said Sgt. JT Foster with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Ware’s whereabouts to call them at 864-260-4405.

