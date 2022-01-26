Search continues for person who fired shots in GSP Airport parking garage, injuring one

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The search is on for the person police believe shot someone in a parking garage outside the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Tuesday evening.

It was a typical, busy day at GSP International Airport Wednesday evening. But just 24 hours earlier, brought more than the usual pre-flight nerves.

“You really don’t hear anything like that in the airport area,” said April Satterfield who was picking up her friend from the airport.

Instead, gunfire.

Deputies, GSP Police, even the FBI responded to ‘Parking Garage B’ for a report of someone being shot.

A spokesperson with the airport told 7NEWS that they quickly responded and briefly closed the garage.

Even though police are still sifting through what all happened, they said there is no threat to travelers or the general public.

We don’t know the condition of the person who was shot because police told us, they were taken to the hospital by a private car. There’s no reports of any other injuries.

It’s also worth noting, the shooting had no impact on the terminal and no flights were delayed.