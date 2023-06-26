SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police said officers responded to a home on Farley Avenue Saturday morning and found 58-year-old Allen Lewis Jr. lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Witnesses told them there was someone in one of the living rooms and once they went into that room, they did find a victim lying face down,” said Major Art Littlejohn, Spartanburg Police.

Spartanburg EMS arrived shortly after, but officers said Lewis Jr. died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department are now both investigating the death.

Police believe there were witnesses who knew the victim and are hoping they come forward soon with more information.

“We do not think it was a random act of violence, we don’t think it was a stranger,” said Major Littlejohn. “We do believe the people knew each other and also believe there were other people at the home and there were witnesses and so we are following up on those now and that’s kind of where we are in the investigation.”

Police said Lewis Jr. was known by many, some of whom may have witnessed the incident, and said he was a beloved member of the community.

“The man that’s the victim went by the name of Bay Bay, there were many people in the community that actually cared for him, people who said he was a nice guy, so we know there are some people who have information, and we hope those people who constantly say Mr. Lewis was a great man will come forward and give us some information,” said Littlejohn.

Investigators are still working to learn more information and said if you know anything about this case you can call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.