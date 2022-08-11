GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said they found a large amount of drugs and multiple guns Thursday at the home of a wanted man in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department said they, along with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents, went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve arrest warrants for 36-year-old Jeremy John Smith.

While waiting for someone to respond to knocks on the door, officers said they found evidence of illegal drugs inside the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they went inside to find a large amount of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, 200 fentanyl pills, oxycodone, ecstasy, and cocaine.

Investigators said they also found two handguns and a sawed-off shotgun.

Police initially detained a woman at the home but she was released after they said Smith admitted that everything in the home was his.

Smith faces numerous drug charges and gun charges in addition to his outstanding warrants.