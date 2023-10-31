ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday morning.

According to the department, a man entered First Citizens Bank at 1201 Tunnel Road around 9:57 a.m. Reports state the man passed a note to the teller and demanded cash before leaving with the money.

Detectives described the man as a white male last seen wearing a black or grey zip-up jacket with a hood and black medical mask.

APD asking for public’s help locating suspected bank robber (Source: APD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or through the APD smartphone application.