GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that a man was arrested after a drug search warrant was executed on Friday.
According to officers, the search warrant took place at a home located along Plowden Avenue. During the execution of the warrant, officers found around 150 pounds of drugs inside the home.
Officers seized the following:
- 146.3 pounds of marijuana
- 3.85 pounds of cocaine
- AR-15 style handgun
- .380 handgun
- Glock 40 handgun
Officers said that Travius Corve Williams, 34, was arrested and charged with the following:
- trafficking in cocaine, 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
- trafficking in marijuana, 10 lbs or more, but less than 100 lbs – 1st offense
- weapons / poss. weapon during a violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death