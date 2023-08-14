GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that a man was arrested after a drug search warrant was executed on Friday.

According to officers, the search warrant took place at a home located along Plowden Avenue. During the execution of the warrant, officers found around 150 pounds of drugs inside the home.

Officers seized the following:

146.3 pounds of marijuana

3.85 pounds of cocaine

AR-15 style handgun

.380 handgun

Glock 40 handgun

Officers said that Travius Corve Williams, 34, was arrested and charged with the following: