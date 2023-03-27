GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a significant amount of drugs were discovered.

According to deputies, they executed a search warrant for a drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said that the incident turned up nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

Deputies said that they arrested Matthew Talmadge Clem for trafficking methamphetamine.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said, “Again, I am grateful for the hard work the Greenwood County Narcotic Detectives have put into this case. They often work long hours away from their families to make these types of cases and each one makes a difference within our county. It takes an entire team to secure these higher profile cases and I thank each individual involved.”