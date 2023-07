TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- The Travelers Rest Police Department said that they executed a search warrant on a home on Wednesday, July 19th.

Officers are referring to the home as a “drug house” in the community.

According to officers, the search warrant was executed at a home along Lowell Street. Officers said that multiple drugs and narcotics were seized.

The suspect was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.