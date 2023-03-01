Photo of Drugs and Guns (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant leading them to large amounts of drugs attempted to be distributed.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted the search warrant at 334 Southers Road.

Deputies arrested Tahayran Shieen Gray and seized:

2,754.74 grams Pressed Fentanyl pills

188.14 grams of Cocaine

4,076 grams of Marijuana

13.93 grams of MDMA also known as Ecstasy

216 dosage units of Oxycodone

6 dosage units of Suboxone

2 – 9mm handguns

$2,734.68

Tahayran Shieen Gray was charged with the following:

trafficking opium or heroin

possession of a firearm by a felon

trafficking sch I controlled substance

trafficking sch II controlled substance

possess with intent to sell/deliver sch III

maintain dwelling for controlled substance

possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

possess drug paraphernalia

This seizure is one of the largest in Rutherford County history.

Gray received a $1 million dollar bond.