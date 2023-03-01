RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant leading them to large amounts of drugs attempted to be distributed.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted the search warrant at 334 Southers Road.
Deputies arrested Tahayran Shieen Gray and seized:
- 2,754.74 grams Pressed Fentanyl pills
- 188.14 grams of Cocaine
- 4,076 grams of Marijuana
- 13.93 grams of MDMA also known as Ecstasy
- 216 dosage units of Oxycodone
- 6 dosage units of Suboxone
- 2 – 9mm handguns
- $2,734.68
Tahayran Shieen Gray was charged with the following:
- trafficking opium or heroin
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- trafficking sch I controlled substance
- trafficking sch II controlled substance
- possess with intent to sell/deliver sch III
- maintain dwelling for controlled substance
- possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- possess drug paraphernalia
This seizure is one of the largest in Rutherford County history.
Gray received a $1 million dollar bond.