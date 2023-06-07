ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a search warrant was executed.
According to deputies, the search warrant was executed along Highway 76 in Pendleton. Deputies said that a search of a blue Mustang and the suspect’s apartment turned up drugs, cash, and weapons.
Deputies found and seized the following:
- three firearms
- more than 280 grams of marijuana
- pac-man disposable vape pens
- more than 150 pressed pills of fentanyl
David Whitmire Jr. has been charged with trafficking fentanyl. Whitmire Jr. remains in the Anderson County Detention Center.