ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they executed a search warrant on a home in west Asheville on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said that they found seven firearms, including an AK-47, Uzi, shotgun, and .500 magnum revolver, and over 15 ounces of suspected fentanyl.
According to officers, they also found a 3D printer and multiple spools of plastic filament they suspect were used to manufacture polymer frames for ghost guns.
Officers seized the following:
- Century Arms AK-47 (7.62 cal)
- S&W 500 magnum revolver (.500 magnum) *reported stolen*
- FMJ Uzi submachine gun (9mm)
- Akker Model 612 shotgun (12 ga) *reported stolen*
- Taurus Judge Revolver (.45 cal)
- American Tactical GSG 22 handgun (.22 cal)
- 436.03g of fentanyl
- 3D printer w/ filament spools
Officers arrested Valachie Wendell Hendon, 40. Hendon is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $536,000 secured bond that was issued by the magistrate.
Hendon was charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- possession of stolen firearm x2
- trafficking in opium or heroin (level III)
- possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park
- maintain a dwelling for controlled substances
- possess drug paraphernalia
The investigation remains ongoing by the Asheville Police Department.