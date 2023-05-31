ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they executed a search warrant on a home in west Asheville on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said that they found seven firearms, including an AK-47, Uzi, shotgun, and .500 magnum revolver, and over 15 ounces of suspected fentanyl.

According to officers, they also found a 3D printer and multiple spools of plastic filament they suspect were used to manufacture polymer frames for ghost guns.

Officers seized the following:

Century Arms AK-47 (7.62 cal)

S&W 500 magnum revolver (.500 magnum) *reported stolen*

FMJ Uzi submachine gun (9mm)

Akker Model 612 shotgun (12 ga) *reported stolen*

Taurus Judge Revolver (.45 cal)

American Tactical GSG 22 handgun (.22 cal)

436.03g of fentanyl

3D printer w/ filament spools

Officers arrested Valachie Wendell Hendon, 40. Hendon is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $536,000 secured bond that was issued by the magistrate.

Hendon was charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of stolen firearm x2

trafficking in opium or heroin (level III)

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

possess drug paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing by the Asheville Police Department.