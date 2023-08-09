FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department said that they served a warrant on a home on Tuesday.

Officers said that they received information regarding the location of multiple stolen firearms. According to officers, the warrant was served at a home along Seitz Drive in Forest City.

Upon arrival, officers saw two people standing in the doorway before they started to run back into the house.

Officers said that Priscilla Hines was resisting and concealing evidence. Officers detained both people on the scene. The original search warrant was served, and detectives applied for a second search warrant based on the items that they found.

During the second search, detectives located the following items:

2 pounds and 10 ounces of marijuana

16 firearms (6 rifles and 10 pistols) 9 of which were stolen from outside jurisdictions

22.37 grams of yellow fentanyl pills

11.74 grams of white powder (suspected fentanyl)

112 grams of blue fentanyl pills

27 grams of marijuana were found on the female suspect (HINES)

$480

(1) Glock handgun with a “selector switch” rendering the same fully automatic

Assorted magazines for multiple firearms

Assorted rounds of ammunition

The investigation remains ongoing as charges are pending for multiple people.

Priscilla Hines was arrested on the scene for resisting/hinder/delay.