BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that four people were arrested after search warrants were executed on Monday, July 31st.

Deputies with the IGRANT unit of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office worked along with the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force to execute search warrants at a home located in Fairview, North Carolina.

Individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

-Bobby Lee Jackson, 41 :

trafficking in methamphetamine

pwimsd methamphetamine

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

possession of methamphetamine

pwimsd schedule II controlled substance

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for sale of controlled substance

maintn veh/dwell/place cs

misd. possession of drug paraphernalia

Jackson also had an outstanding warrant for interfering with his electronic monitoring device.

-Tammy Elizabeth Black, 46 :

trafficking in methamphetamine

pwimsd methamphetamine

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

possession of methamphetamine

pwimsd schedule II controlled substance

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for sale of controlled substance

maintn veh/dwell/place cs

misd. possession of drug paraphernalia

Black was issued a $300,000 bond.

The IGRANT unit and U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force also executed a search warrant at the Quality Inn and Suites located at 1430 Tunnel Road in Asheville. The following items were seized:

34.5 grams Fentanyl

4.6 grams of Methamphetamine

9.3 grams of Cocaine

3.6 grams of Methadone

$946

Electronic Devices

Drug Paraphernalia

Lauren Michelle Rice,33, of Asheville, is charged with:

trafficking in fentanyl

pwimsd methamphetamine

pwimsd schedule II controlled substance

misd. possession of drug paraphernalia

Rice was issued a $320,000 bond.

Simon Taylor Shelton, 27, of Asheville, also had multiple outstanding warrants, including misdemeanor death by vehicle. Shelton was issued a $58,000 bond.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshals for their coordination and assistance in these operations. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.