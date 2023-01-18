HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Deputies in Hart County said they seized a large amount of marijuana, cash, guns, and a car during searches Tuesday.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, conducted a search of a home on Ridge Road.

Inside, investigators said they found a large amount of marijuana along with cash and a handgun.

A search of another property associated with the same person Wednesday turned up more marijuana, cash, and another gun.

Altogether, the sheriff’s office said they seized more than 40 pounds of “high quality” marijuana, two guns, more than $11,000 in cash, and a Dodge Charger worth $100,000.

Two people were arrested in the case, 21-year-old Diamond Alilse Scott and Bryson De’Mone Jordan.

Both Scott and Jordan were each charged with trafficking marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Jordan was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.