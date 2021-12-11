‘Season of Hope’ wraps up with huge toy giveaway in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of toys were donated to Cops for Tots in Greer on Saturday as part of Caring for the Carolinas’ Season of Hope giveaway.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s joined forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for local charities this holiday season.

On Saturday, thousands of toys were presented to Cops for Tots in Greer at the Cannon Centre to be given to local kids in need. The Greer Police Department has been putting on the program for more than three decades, starting with just a few officers that wanted to help out a family. It’s since grown to impact many more.

“It’s a good time for them to have a positive interaction with us and you can just feel the energy inside the Cannon Centre here, and the smiles and happy faces of the children we’re seeing here today,” said Lt. Patrick Fortenberry.

If you still wish to donate to Cops for Tots, it’s not too late. Just click here for more information.

