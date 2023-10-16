UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Mark Cathcart with Union County 4H said now is the time to plan for landscape next summer and make improvements to keep your plants healthy.

Cathcart said in fall and winter, planters can plant any shrub or tree. They can also plant pansies, ornamental cabbage and kale in beds.

Cathcart said planters could plant fescue and annual ryegrass to keep their lawns green throughout the winter. Only plant trees at pot soil level and no deeper.

Experts said to try to avoid planting invasive species and check with the local Clemson Ext office if you have questions.

Clemson extension provides help through the Home and Garden Information Center (HGIC), local horticulture agents and Master Gardener Program.

Below are some fact sheets on planting trees and shrubs:

Planting Trees Correctly

Transplanting Established Trees and Shrubs

Planting Shrubs Correctly