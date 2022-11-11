CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson has a long military history, that dates back to the late 1800’s, when the university was founded as a military school.

On days like today, set aside to honor veterans, Clemson has always made it a point to do something special.

This year, Clemson held a ceremony to unveil an pow seat that will stay unoccupied inside the football stadium, and represent those who have served.

Sitting front row at the ceremony, were three Clemson alum who served in the military, and became prisoners of war.

One of them was William Austin who served in Vietnam.

“I was captured and transported to Hanoi and I was tortured there 24 hours a day for 5 days,” Austin said.

Austin says he’s thankful his alma mater does things like this to honor people like him.

“It means everything because that’s been my career. I spent 28 years in the Airforce and to have the university that I graduated from, and everything be that supportive of veterans is a good feeling.”

Saturday during the football game is military appreciation day, Clemson will continue to honor veterans and service members in America.