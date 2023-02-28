Some of the best women’s basketball teams in the country are in Greenville for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning Wednesday. Restaurants, hotels, businesses, and those working for the city have been busy preparing.

“What better destination than Greenville,” Matthew Hubbard, CEO of Group Therapy Pub and Playground, said. “We are expecting busier than usual crowds especially since the Peace Center is also sold out but we’re ready. We are anticipating it. We have extra staff, and we hope to welcome all these visitors coming into Greenville for the tournament.”

As many people from across the country come to visit Greenville, hotels downtown have also been preparing to host teams and an influx of fans; hoping to make their stay in Greenville pleasurable.

“I hope for them to obviously see our hotel, but not just our hotel, our beautiful city and the downtown, our great restaurants that we have,” General Manager of the AC Hotel Greenville, John Deck said. “Just taking in our Reedy River and everything that Greenville has to offer so it is a great time of year. Especially to have out-of-town folk from all over the southeast coming to see our city.”

Thousands of people are expected to be in the city over the next few days. The Greenville Police Department says they will have several officers working in and around the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

“Mostly we want to just drive home that people need to be patient if they’re coming down because there will be traffic congestion,” Jonathan Bragg, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said. “Officers will be directing traffic as best they can. If you are trying to get a good spot make sure you come out early, prepare for it and realize there are a lot more places to park other than right beside the arena.”

The first game of the tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. We will have full coverage of the tournament Wednesday through Championship Sunday.