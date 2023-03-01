The first day of the SEC women’s basketball tournament began Wednesday morning with Texas A&M defeating Vanderbilt and Kentucky defeating Florida. Fans filled the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to cheer on their team and even catch some action from opponents their teams might end up facing.

“I’m from Starkville, Mississippi and I’m here to see Mississippi State take it all the way to the end.” Mississippi State fan Sarah Everitt said.

While fans came into Greenville from all over the country, many students from Greenville County had the opportunity to watch some basketball games as well, as ‘school day’ was hosted with over 3,000 students in attendance.

“We’re so far having a good time.” LSU fan Kim Kaufmen said. “We were a little surprised with all the students here today but I’m an educator, so it was good to see all the local schools be able to come in and watch the game.”

Some local fans with SEC ties came to cheer their alma mater on while also hoping to just see some good basketball, buying tickets to all 13 games.

“I’m a basketball fan and I just like good basketball,” Kentucky graduate and Greenville native Winn Williams said. “Obviously you will see it because you have the defending national champions with the South Carolina Gamecocks.”

Those in attendance rooting for the Gamecocks and those who live in Greenville say they’re now rooting for the SEC tournament to be held in Greenville every year.

“It should be here every year,” South Carolina fan Joel Lenz said. “The only year we haven’t seen the SEC tournament was when it was in Nashville. It should be here every year. That’s biased because I live here in Greenville but it’s wonderful and great to have it here.”

The tournament will resume at Noon on Thursday, four games will be played. Make sure to stay here with 7 NEWS for full coverage.

Tickets for all of the remaining games are on sale now. Get your tickets by clicking here.