SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County will honor veterans Thursday night for the second annual “Hall of Heroes” event.

The public is invited to help recognize the 21 inductees.

Spartanburg County Veterans Affairs Director Brent Cobb started the “Hall of Heroes” last year and his goal is to keep stories alive and recognize the men and women that may be forgotten.

Besides having a connection to Spartanburg County, the only qualification is an honorable discharge.

The veteran cannot be eligible for enlistment, re-enlistment, or extension in military service.

Cobb said there is a reason for that because every person who served our country, despite their role, deserves to be recognized.

He said it doesn’t matter if they saw combat or not, the veterans volunteered for their country and that warrants proper recognition.

“They may not have an opportunity to deploy to combat, they may not have had an opportunity to be in during a wartime period of service,” said Cobb “but they all volunteered and they all served honorably.”

The “Hall of Heroes” event is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Here is the list of the 2023 “Hall of Heroes” inductees:

Robert “Bob” Bostwick – Korea, Occupation Japan

Bennie Brashears – Vietnam

Ballard Brown – WWII, Korea, Vietnam

Toy Caldwell Jr. – Vietnam

Reuben “DE” Calvert Jr. – Vietnam

Jesse Campbell – Korea

Luther Floyd – Vietnam

James George – Vietnam

Thomas Gibbs Sr. – Vietnam

Hoyt Goodale – WWII (KIA)

Robert Graham – Vietnam

Douglas “Doug” Gray – Vietnam

Jack Kaplan Jr. – Vietnam, Afghanistan

Carson Koepsell – Korea, Occupation Japan

Charles Landen Sr. – Vietnam

Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. – WWII

James Owens – Vietnam

Paul Padgett – WWII, Korea (KIA)

George Reitmeier – WWII

Charles “Charlie” Tapp – Vietnam

Donald Williams – Vietnam

They will also award these five businesses and people with the “Spirit of the Spartan” award that recognizes those who “go above and beyond in supporting veterans, veteran families, and veteran outreach in Spartanburg County.”

Guiding Reins

Charles E. Landen Sr.

American Legion Post #28

Charles “Charlie” Tapp

SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down

Nominations are already open for next year’s event if you know a loved one who served the country in any way.

If you would like to nominate a veteran click here.