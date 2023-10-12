SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County will honor veterans Thursday night for the second annual “Hall of Heroes” event.
The public is invited to help recognize the 21 inductees.
Spartanburg County Veterans Affairs Director Brent Cobb started the “Hall of Heroes” last year and his goal is to keep stories alive and recognize the men and women that may be forgotten.
Besides having a connection to Spartanburg County, the only qualification is an honorable discharge.
The veteran cannot be eligible for enlistment, re-enlistment, or extension in military service.
Cobb said there is a reason for that because every person who served our country, despite their role, deserves to be recognized.
He said it doesn’t matter if they saw combat or not, the veterans volunteered for their country and that warrants proper recognition.
“They may not have an opportunity to deploy to combat, they may not have had an opportunity to be in during a wartime period of service,” said Cobb “but they all volunteered and they all served honorably.”
The “Hall of Heroes” event is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.
Here is the list of the 2023 “Hall of Heroes” inductees:
- Robert “Bob” Bostwick – Korea, Occupation Japan
- Bennie Brashears – Vietnam
- Ballard Brown – WWII, Korea, Vietnam
- Toy Caldwell Jr. – Vietnam
- Reuben “DE” Calvert Jr. – Vietnam
- Jesse Campbell – Korea
- Luther Floyd – Vietnam
- James George – Vietnam
- Thomas Gibbs Sr. – Vietnam
- Hoyt Goodale – WWII (KIA)
- Robert Graham – Vietnam
- Douglas “Doug” Gray – Vietnam
- Jack Kaplan Jr. – Vietnam, Afghanistan
- Carson Koepsell – Korea, Occupation Japan
- Charles Landen Sr. – Vietnam
- Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. – WWII
- James Owens – Vietnam
- Paul Padgett – WWII, Korea (KIA)
- George Reitmeier – WWII
- Charles “Charlie” Tapp – Vietnam
- Donald Williams – Vietnam
They will also award these five businesses and people with the “Spirit of the Spartan” award that recognizes those who “go above and beyond in supporting veterans, veteran families, and veteran outreach in Spartanburg County.”
- Guiding Reins
- Charles E. Landen Sr.
- American Legion Post #28
- Charles “Charlie” Tapp
- SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down
Nominations are already open for next year’s event if you know a loved one who served the country in any way.
If you would like to nominate a veteran click here.