Second annual Veterans Day bass fishing tournament registration open in Spartanburg

Local News

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The second annual Veterans Dsy Bass tournament signups are officially open until Nov 1.

Organizer John Fravel said there is a 45 boat limit this year on Lake Bowen and signups start October 1.
This year, Fravel said he hopes to raise $10,000 for Upstate Warrior Solution

Upstatewarriorsolution.org to find out more about the veterans charity

veteransdaybass.com for registration information and sponsorship signups

The tournament will take place on Saturday Nov 7

Veterans fish free, all others $50 per person.
There’s a $1000 first prize with $500 veterans only prize

