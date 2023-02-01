GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been charged in connection with the January shooting of a man who confronted a suspect after his vehicle was broken into.

The shooting happened January 21 around 3 a.m. at a home on Sea Grit Court.

Greer Police say the victim received a notification from his security cameras that someone was in his driveway attempting to break into his vehicle.

The victim went outside and found a person who was now trying to break into his neighbor’s vehicle, according to police. Investigators said the victim called out to the suspect and the suspect then shot him.

The victim was hit once in the abdomen and once in the leg.

Officers said Wednesday evening that they arrested 18-year-old Jerry Nathaniel Dodd on charges of accessory after the fact to a felony and three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Police previously charged 19-year-old Jeffrey Tykei Dodd of Greer with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

According to warrants, Jerry Dodd helped Jeffrey Dodd leave the scene of the shooting and fixed the getaway vehicle when it became inoperable.

Warrants also stated that Jerry Dodd broke into three vehicles, leaving palm prints and finger prints on the door handles.

Jerry Dodd and Jeffrey Dodd are brothers, police said. Both were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.