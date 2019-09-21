Second body found after reported drowning in Spartanburg Co. creek

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a second body has been recovered after a reported drowning Friday evening in Lawsons Fork Creek in Spartanburg County.

The body of 18-year-old Herman Colby Samuels was recovered from the area near Goldmine Road shortly before 1:00pm Saturday.

Crews were initially called to the scene around 7:00pm Friday for a possible drowning.

Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to recover the body of 40-year-old Brandy Boughman, Friday night.

An autopsy for Boughman was scheduled for Saturday while an autopsy for Samuels is scheduled for Sunday.