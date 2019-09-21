Second body found after reported drowning in Spartanburg Co. creek

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a second body has been recovered after a reported drowning Friday evening in Lawsons Fork Creek in Spartanburg County.

The body of 18-year-old Herman Colby Samuels was recovered from the area near Goldmine Road shortly before 1:00pm Saturday.

Crews were initially called to the scene around 7:00pm Friday for a possible drowning.

Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to recover the body of 40-year-old Brandy Boughman, Friday night.

An autopsy for Boughman was scheduled for Saturday while an autopsy for Samuels is scheduled for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store