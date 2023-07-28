ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A second man has been charged following the March hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Allen Blayze Dion, 22, of Mars Hill, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact.

7NEWS previously reported that police arrested Calvin Tyler Dion, 21, following the hit-and-run on Grove Street on March 1.

According to police, Allen Dion was arrested on Thursday.

In addition to the charge related to the hit-and-run, Allen Dion is facing three larceny charges, two counts of financial card theft, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two parole violations, a felony probation violation, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Allen Dion was taken to Buncombe County Detention Facility. He was issued an $82,000 secured bond.