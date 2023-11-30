SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second suspect has been arrested in reference to an armed robbery in November at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office located 26-year-old Stewart Eugene Coffman, III, hiding in an attic at a residence on the 100 block of Falcon Ridge Drive in Boiling Springs.

Stewart has been accused of being one of three suspects who went to Academy Sports and Outdoors on November 18 and stole $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Another suspect, Justin Morgan Phillips, was arrested Tuesday on Lyndhurst Street in Roebuck following a two-day manhunt. He is now facing over 20 charges for a week-and-a-half-long violent crime spree in the county.

Deputies said following the arrest of Phillips, a citizen notified the agency of the possible identity of a suspect wearing camouflage in the still surveillance photo provided by Academy.

Officials identified the suspect as Coffman and discovered he had an active violation of probation warrant signed in September.

Coffman was apprehended on Falcon Ridge Drive along with 24-year-old Destini Evon Marie Wells and 36-year-old Nikolas Maxwell Mothershead who were charged with possession of methaphetamine after narcotic investigators responded to the scene.

An assault rile was also recovered in the search according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the location of the scene is also the same location as a drive-by shooting reported on November 7. Deputies said a juvenile was shot in the leg several times but no charges were able to be made due to lack of cooperation by witnesses.

Investigators said Coffman has denied any involvement in the robbery and Phillips has not implicated him. However, a magistrate approved a warrant for armed robbery for Coffman.

The sheriff’s office said per the public index, Coffman has 32 previous criminal cases from 2014-2020. He remains at the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators are still attempting to identify the third suspect involved in the Academy Sports robbery.