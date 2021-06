SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A section of Business 85 in Spartanburg County will be closed for two years beginning in July while crews replace two bridges.

According to Spartanburg County Emergency Management, Business 85 will be closed between Exit 3 (New Cut Road) and Exit 4B (Hearon Circle).

Officials said the bridges over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Buffington Road, and Howard Street will be replaced.

Business 85 will close on July 12, 2021 and is expected to reopen on July 31, 2023.