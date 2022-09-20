GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.

The trail will be closed between Bramlett Road and Willard Street, north of Unity Park so that improvements can be made to the pathway. Concrete work will lessen the slope leading to the wooden bridge and improve the pathway around the trail corner.

There is no official detour, and the city asks residents to use streets and sidewalks safely while construction is in progress.