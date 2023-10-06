GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be closed for construction starting Monday.

The City of Greenville said the section from Icehouse Lane to Verdae Boulevard will be closed until Oct. 20.

The closure will allow for the construction of a retaining wall needed for the Legacy Park connection to the trail.

The goal of the project is to have a spur trail from the Green Line that will provide a connection to Legacy Park in the Verdae neighborhood.

City officials are asking that trail goers to avoid the area entirely.