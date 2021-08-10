Sections of Interstate 26 To Close Seven of Next Nine Nights

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will close one direction of travel between U.S. 25 Business and Long Shoals Road overnight for seven of the next nine nights.

The closures will allow crews to conduct multiple projects including the removal of the old Fanning Bridge Road bridge.

Officials say the closures listed below will begin at 8 p.m. each night, subject to weather and traffic conditions. All lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. the following morning.

• Tuesday, Aug. 10: I-26 West closed from exit 44 to exit 37

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: I-26 West closed from exit 44 to exit 37

• Thursday, Aug. 12: I-26 East closed from exit 37 to exit 44

• Sunday, Aug. 15: I-26 East closed from exit 37 to exit 44

• Monday, Aug. 16: I-26 East closed from exit 37 to exit 44

• Tuesday, Aug. 17: I-26 West closed from exit 44 to exit 37

• Wednesday, Aug. 18: I-26 West closed from exit 44 to exit 37