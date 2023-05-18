COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The state Department of Transportation Commission unveiled on Thursday its plans to spend $775 million repaving hundreds of miles of state roads in 2024.
According to DOT 2024 will be the seventh year of an accelerated pavement improvement program and the action by the commission adds another 877 miles of roadway to the more than 8,000 miles of ongoing road work.
“As the fourth largest state maintained highway system in the nation, we know we face an incredible challenge to keep that network in good working order – today, we renewed our commitment to meeting that challenge,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E.
Road improvements are part of a statewide 10-year plan, implemented in a 2017 bill in the state legislature.
Included in Thursday’s announcement were projects in all 46 counties in the state.
The improvements included this announcement will not be the only road works done in the next year. Roads are maintained by city, county and state agencies, and upkeep of each road is generally the responsibility of whomever is responsible for it.
The full list of projects, with interactive maps and mile markers for most roads is available here.
Here is a list of all of the projects planned in the Upstate:
Abbeville County
Major roads
SC-184 2.06 miles of rehabilitation
SC-81 4.99 miles of rehabilitation
SC-284 1.632 miles of rehabilitation
SC-28 .87 miles of rehabilitation
SC-71 4.4 miles of rehabilitation
SC-72 .52 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Wall St. 1.67 miles of rehabilitation
Keowee Road 1.68 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Stokes Hollow Road .28 miles of reconstruction
Church St. 1.41 miles of rehabilitation
Uldrick Circle .65 miles of rehabilitation
Anderson County:
Major Roads
SC 20 3.4 miles of rehabilitation
US 29 Business 1.75 miles of rehabilitation
SC 81 S Murray St 1.22 miles of rehabilitation
SC 81 SC-81 0.92 miles of rehabilitation
US 76 1.11 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Road
Bellview Road 1.04 miles of rehabilitation
Old Pearman Dairy Road 2.13 miles of rehabilitation
Old Pearman Dairy Road .51 miles of rehabilitation
Cannon Bottom Road 3.55 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Chris De Lane 1.47 miles of rehabilitation
McNeely Road .46 miles of rehabilitation
Fisher Road .45 miles of rehabilitation
Cartee Road .64 miles of rehabilitation
Cherokee County:
Major Roads
SC 150 Pacolet Highway 7.07 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Love Springs Road 2.24 miles of reconstruction
Neighborhood Streets
McGill Highway 2.84 miles of reconstruction
Greenville
Major Roads
S 14 Highway .82 miles of rehabilitation
N 14 Highway 2.65 miles of rehabilitation
E Georgia Road 3.88 miles of rehabilitation
Laurens Road 7.42 miles of rehabilitation
Farrs Bridge Road 1.6 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Parkins Mill Road .1 mile of rehabilitation
The Parkway .82 mile of rehabilitation
Pelham road .39 mile of rehabilitation
W Georgia Road 1.67 miles of rehabilitation
Haywood Road 3.62 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Parkway East .93 mile of rehabilitation rehab
Neely Ferry Road 1.94 miles of rehabilitation
Greenwood County:
Major Roads
SC-246 9.57 miles of rehabilitation
US-221 MM 2.75 miles of rehabilitation
SC-10 1.67 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Edgefield St 2.46 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Timms Road 1.07 miles of rehabilitation
Hollingsworth Road 1.77 miles of rehabilitation
Laurens County
Major Roads
SC-127 3.62 miles of rehabilitation
SC 56 10.34 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Riverfork road 6.82 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Ora Road 3.24 miles of rehabilitation
Deck road 0.84 miles of rehabilitation
Oconee County
Major Roads
Highway 11 1.2 miles of rehabilitation
Rochester Highway 1.61 miles of rehabilitation
Pickens Highway 4.8 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Sam Brown Road 4.35 miles of reconstruction
Neighborhood Streets
S Fairplay St 1.35 miles of rehabilitation
N Oak St .19 miles of rehabilitation
Spartanburg County
Major roads
Union St 4.34 miles of rehabilitation
Warren H Abernathy 7.61 miles of rehabilitation
W Cherokee St 1.05 miles of rehabilitation
Asheville Highway 2.98 miles of rehabilitation
E Cherokee St MM .28 miles of rehabilitation
Chesnee Highway 2.59 miles of rehabilitation
N. Alabama Ave .34 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Parris Bridge Road 2.46 miles of rehabilitation
Hayne St 2.42 miles of rehabilitation
Fairforest Clevedale 2.78 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
W Oconee St .83 miles of reconstruction
N Alabama Ave .43 miles of rehabilitation
E Prince Road 1.68 miles of reconstruction
N Bomar Ave .05 miles of rehabilitation
Union County
Major Roads
Whitmire Highway 3.94 miles of reconstruction
Lockhart Highway 2.53 miles of rehabilitation
Farm to Market Secondary Roads
Kelly Road 1.87 miles of rehabilitation
Neighborhood Streets
Ponderosa drive 1.38 miles of rehabilitation
Sims Drive .75 miles of rehabilitation