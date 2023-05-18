COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The state Department of Transportation Commission unveiled on Thursday its plans to spend $775 million repaving hundreds of miles of state roads in 2024.

According to DOT 2024 will be the seventh year of an accelerated pavement improvement program and the action by the commission adds another 877 miles of roadway to the more than 8,000 miles of ongoing road work.

“As the fourth largest state maintained highway system in the nation, we know we face an incredible challenge to keep that network in good working order – today, we renewed our commitment to meeting that challenge,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E.

Road improvements are part of a statewide 10-year plan, implemented in a 2017 bill in the state legislature.

Included in Thursday’s announcement were projects in all 46 counties in the state.

The improvements included this announcement will not be the only road works done in the next year. Roads are maintained by city, county and state agencies, and upkeep of each road is generally the responsibility of whomever is responsible for it.

The full list of projects, with interactive maps and mile markers for most roads is available here.

Here is a list of all of the projects planned in the Upstate:

Abbeville County



Major roads

SC-184 2.06 miles of rehabilitation

SC-81 4.99 miles of rehabilitation

SC-284 1.632 miles of rehabilitation

SC-28 .87 miles of rehabilitation

SC-71 4.4 miles of rehabilitation

SC-72 .52 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Wall St. 1.67 miles of rehabilitation

Keowee Road 1.68 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Stokes Hollow Road .28 miles of reconstruction

Church St. 1.41 miles of rehabilitation

Uldrick Circle .65 miles of rehabilitation



Anderson County:

Major Roads

SC 20 3.4 miles of rehabilitation

US 29 Business 1.75 miles of rehabilitation

SC 81 S Murray St 1.22 miles of rehabilitation

SC 81 SC-81 0.92 miles of rehabilitation

US 76 1.11 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Road

Bellview Road 1.04 miles of rehabilitation

Old Pearman Dairy Road 2.13 miles of rehabilitation

Old Pearman Dairy Road .51 miles of rehabilitation

Cannon Bottom Road 3.55 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Chris De Lane 1.47 miles of rehabilitation

McNeely Road .46 miles of rehabilitation

Fisher Road .45 miles of rehabilitation

Cartee Road .64 miles of rehabilitation

Cherokee County:

Major Roads

SC 150 Pacolet Highway 7.07 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Love Springs Road 2.24 miles of reconstruction

Neighborhood Streets

McGill Highway 2.84 miles of reconstruction

Greenville

Major Roads

S 14 Highway .82 miles of rehabilitation

N 14 Highway 2.65 miles of rehabilitation

E Georgia Road 3.88 miles of rehabilitation

Laurens Road 7.42 miles of rehabilitation

Farrs Bridge Road 1.6 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Parkins Mill Road .1 mile of rehabilitation

The Parkway .82 mile of rehabilitation

Pelham road .39 mile of rehabilitation

W Georgia Road 1.67 miles of rehabilitation

Haywood Road 3.62 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Parkway East .93 mile of rehabilitation rehab

Neely Ferry Road 1.94 miles of rehabilitation

Greenwood County:

Major Roads

SC-246 9.57 miles of rehabilitation

US-221 MM 2.75 miles of rehabilitation

SC-10 1.67 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Edgefield St 2.46 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Timms Road 1.07 miles of rehabilitation

Hollingsworth Road 1.77 miles of rehabilitation

Laurens County

Major Roads

SC-127 3.62 miles of rehabilitation

SC 56 10.34 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Riverfork road 6.82 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Ora Road 3.24 miles of rehabilitation

Deck road 0.84 miles of rehabilitation

Oconee County

Major Roads

Highway 11 1.2 miles of rehabilitation

Rochester Highway 1.61 miles of rehabilitation

Pickens Highway 4.8 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Sam Brown Road 4.35 miles of reconstruction

Neighborhood Streets

S Fairplay St 1.35 miles of rehabilitation

N Oak St .19 miles of rehabilitation

Spartanburg County

Major roads

Union St 4.34 miles of rehabilitation

Warren H Abernathy 7.61 miles of rehabilitation

W Cherokee St 1.05 miles of rehabilitation

Asheville Highway 2.98 miles of rehabilitation

E Cherokee St MM .28 miles of rehabilitation

Chesnee Highway 2.59 miles of rehabilitation

N. Alabama Ave .34 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Parris Bridge Road 2.46 miles of rehabilitation

Hayne St 2.42 miles of rehabilitation

Fairforest Clevedale 2.78 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

W Oconee St .83 miles of reconstruction

N Alabama Ave .43 miles of rehabilitation

E Prince Road 1.68 miles of reconstruction

N Bomar Ave .05 miles of rehabilitation

Union County

Major Roads

Whitmire Highway 3.94 miles of reconstruction

Lockhart Highway 2.53 miles of rehabilitation

Farm to Market Secondary Roads

Kelly Road 1.87 miles of rehabilitation

Neighborhood Streets

Ponderosa drive 1.38 miles of rehabilitation

Sims Drive .75 miles of rehabilitation