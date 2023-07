GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the Greenville Police Department said a semi-truck overturned on I-385 on Monday.

According to the police department, the truck turned over on its side on the I-385 ramp getting onto I-85.

The police department warns drivers to expect delays due to the crash as the right exit ramp is closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

