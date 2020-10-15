Sen. Kamala Harris cancels Asheville visit after 2 campaign members test positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/NEXSTAR) – Senator Kamala Harris cancelled her visit to Asheville Thursday morning after two people associated with her campaign tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign manager.

Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said they learned about the positive results late Wednesday night.

A non-staff flight crew member and Senator Harris’ Communications Director Liz Allen both tested positive, according to a press release from Dillon.

Dillon said neither Harris nor former Vice President Joe Biden were not in close contact with either individual, and there is no need for them to quarantine.

“After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week. Under our campaign’s strict health protocols, both individuals had to be tested before returning to their work with the campaign from these personal events. These protocols help protect the campaign, the staff, and anyone who they may have contact with; the importance of having such protocols — which include testing before resuming duties, regular testing while working in-person, isolation after time off, and masking and distancing while on campaign duties — have been illustrated once again.” – STATEMENT BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT CAMPAIGN MANAGER JEN O’MALLEY DILLON

As a precaution, Harris will not travel for any campaign events through Sunday, Oct. 18, according to the press release. However, she will continue to hold virtual campaign activities.

Dillon said Harris was tested for the coronavirus yesterday and the results were negative.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

“The campaign has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who came into contact with the individuals during the potential infection window,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in the statement. “The laboratory which conducts tests on our behalf has reported these results, as they do all of our test results, to local officials as required by law.”

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.