Sen. Lindsay Graham visits Anderson ahead of Election Day

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- There’s less than a week until Lindsey Graham’s seat in the U.S. Senate could be taken by opposer Jaime Harrison.

Friday, dozens of Graham supporters showed up, hopeful that doesn’t happen.

In a last final push, Palmetto Distillery in Anderson transformed into a grassroots rally in support of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Supporter Ruby Gerisch has been to multiple rallies and said Friday, “He represents the people of South Carolina, he listens to us, and his great support of our wonderful president is the main reason I’m supporting Senator Graham.”

Running against Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison and in pursuit of his fourth term, Senator Graham made an appearance.

This on the heels of leading the Senate hearings to successfully confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Graham says confirming Judge Barrett, was the highlight of his career and something he believes will help him, come Election Day.

“When you ask people in South Carolina if you want conservative judges or liberal judges, it’s a 20-point difference. Amy Barrett plays well here,” Senator Graham said.

He continued, “She’s qualified, exceptionally talented Rockstar in the law, a great judicial disposition, a conservative woman that doesn’t apologize for her faith.”

Backing the Senator on Friday was Lieutenant Governor, Pamela Evette.

She urged voters to do their research before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

“What Senator Graham is going up against is over 100 million dollars of out of state money, coming in to back his competitor and we can’t let that happen,” Lt. Governor Evette said. “You know, South Carolina, we are special people and we need a Senator that’s going to take our values back to Washington and that’s what we have in Senator Graham.”

Saturday Graham’s opposer Jaime Harrison will be holding a rally in Greenville.