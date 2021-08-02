Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham said in a statement that he began having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the House physician Monday morning.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” said Sen. Graham.

Graham said he will quarantine for 10 days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Graham added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”