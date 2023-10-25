GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator and Presidential Hopeful Tim Scott met with veterans in Greenville Wednesday.

Scott toured the Rupert Huse Veteran Center, a facility that connects veterans and first responders with resources.

“It is such a blessing to be in a facility that understands sacrifice but also a facility that understands investing in those who sacrificed,” Scott said.

During his visit, Scott explained that his father and two brothers, combined, served more than 85 years in the military. He said that influence drives him to want to focus on improving veterans’ services if elected to the White House.

“When I listened to the challenges so many of our men and women in uniform face, we have an opportunity to make that better,” Scott said. “Perhaps, there’s not a better model of that than where we stand today.”

Cameron Trent, a retired Army colonel, traveled to hear Scott speak.

“As a veteran, I definitely wanted to hear what he has to say and how he’s trying to take care of our needs, federally,” Trent said.

Scott was questioned about Rep. Mike Johnson being elected as House Speaker. He called Johnson a “good friend” and said he believed Johnson “was up for the task.”

Scott also discussed the Israel-Hamas war.

“We need a president whose response is simple – wipe Hamas off the face of the map, do not get in the way of Israel finishing that task, and never think you can negotiate with terrorists,” Scott said.