GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Senator Tim Scott will make another stop in the Upstate on Monday as he continues to push for the 2024 Republican Presidential nominee.

Senator Scott will host a meet and greet at Stax’s Original Restaurant in Greenville located at 1704 Poinsett Highway.

The meet and greet will include talking to faith leaders in the community, voters and discussions about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Sen. Scott posted a statement on social media calling on the U.S. to stand by Israel.

Monday’s meet and greet is at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are free and anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.