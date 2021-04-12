Seneca Baptist Church to gather on anniversary of deadly 2020 tornado

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — Ahead of Tuesday’s anniversary of a deadly EF-3 tornado that tore through Seneca, the Seneca Baptist Church is hosting a gathering to remember the storm.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 1080 Oak Street in Seneca, and promises offerings of free food, worship music, community speakers and entertainment for children.

The Seneca Baptist Church posted this message to its Facebook page on April 6.

7News originally reported on the widespread damage last year. The tornado, with 160 mph maximum winds, tore a path from near Westminster, through Seneca and ended near Clemson.

That tornado killed 77-year-old security guard Jack Harvill of Walhalla