SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca High School will receive a donation of laboratory equipment to modernize its chemistry lab, according to the company that made the contribution, BASF.

The multinational chemical company will donate a chemistry lab starter station and two lab station expansions, including temperature and pressure sensors, molecular model kits, burners, condensers, voltage, and conductivity sensors, according to a press release from BASF.

“The Seneca High School Science Department is very appreciative to BASF for their support through the years, and for sponsoring our chemistry lab with equipment that can help prepare our students to go out into the real world with the technological and content knowledge to be able to compete at the highest levels whether it be in post-secondary education or in the workplace,” said Seneca High School Science Educator Christopher White, Ph.D, in the press release. “Although improving our facilities and equipment is a priority, we are also thankful to have a partner like BASF that can help us connect our content to real-world applications right here in our own backyard, and we hope to continue that partnership in other ways that can benefit our students.”

BASF in Seneca is part of a multinational chemical company founded in Germany. The Seneca location refines and recycles precious metals used in catalytic converters, televisions, cell phones, oxygen tanks and fertilizer, according to the press release.