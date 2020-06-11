Seneca Journal apologizes after publishing ‘offensive editorial cartoon’

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Journal issued an apology for publishing an “offensive editorial cartoon” in Wednesday’s newspaper.

“As a newspaper, we are supposed to be a reflection of our community — one community. Not a white community or a black one, but one community. We failed in that yesterday … miserably. We printed a painful reminder of the division we all feel right now,” the paper said in their apology posted their website.

The political cartoon depicted the African-American community as a woman with two children. She was explaining why she could not leave “him,” referring to the Democratic party.

In the apology, the paper said Wednesday’s pages were not reviewed with “the normal attention to detail” due to Tuesday being election night.

“We rushed and we skipped part of our own internal controls, and we know better. Moving forward, all cartoons will have to be approved prior to being placed on our pages as well. They’ll be treated the same way a story gets treated,” the paper said.

The paper said they met with several leaders from the African-American community Wednesday to apology. They plan to have policy changes and for someone to be held accountable for the cartoon being published.

The paper said the cartoon does not reflect the views or values of the newspaper and have asked for the community’s forgiveness.

In social media posts, the paper asked for any additional comments to be sent to the editor at newsed@upstatetoday.com.

Below is the paper’s full apology: